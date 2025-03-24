SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

In T2D, Virtual Training Sessions Boost QOL & Treatment Adherence

Mar 24, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Roshan-Nejad M, et al. Effect of health literacy-based teach-back training on quality of life and treatment adherence in type 2 diabetes: an experimental study. Sci Rep. 2025;15(1):551. Published 2025 Jan 2. doi:10.1038/s41598-024-84399-9

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Department of Community Health Nursing
    Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences
    Iran

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement