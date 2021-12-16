Peptide vaccines generated from tumor-associated antigens have been utilized in immunotherapy to produce a particular cytotoxic immune response against tumors. Researchers recently discovered that the MAGED4B and FJX1 proteins are overexpressed in HNSCC patients and have shown that two HLA-A2-restricted 9–11 amino acid peptides generated from these proteins may activate anti-tumor immune responses in vitro using PBMCs obtained from these patients. In this study, they looked at the immunogenicity and effectiveness of a dual-antigenic peptide vaccine (PV1) made up of MAGED4B and FJX1 peptides in patients with HNSCC. First, immunohistochemistry revealed that 94.8% of HNSCC patients exhibited MAGED4B and/or FJX1, implying that PV1 might help the vast majority of HNSCC patients. An HLA-A2 dimer test was used to determine the existence of pre-existing MAGED4B and FJX1-specific T-cells, and an ELISPOT assay was used to assess PV1’s ability to activate T-cells to release cytotoxic cytokine. In all cases, pre-existing PV1-specific T-cells were found. Notably, it was found that after PV1 activation, patients’ T-cells may produce lethal cytokines when exposed to target cells expressing the relevant antigen.

Furthermore, patients with significant MAGED4B and FJX1 expression in their tumors responded more strongly to PV1 activation, indicating the specificity of the PV1 peptide vaccination. Later on, researchers found out that MAGED4B and FJX1 expression in breast, lung, colon, prostate, and rectal cancers, indicating that PV1 might be used in these tumors. In conclusion, PV1 may be a promising vaccination candidate for the treatment of HNSCC patients and other malignancies that express these antigens.

Reference:www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2018.1520584