For a study, researchers sought to examine if the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) mRNA vaccine was linked to managed ovarian hyperstimulation or early pregnancy outcomes. Patients who received controlled ovarian hyperstimulation or single euploid frozen-thawed embryo transfer at a single academic location were included in the retrospective cohort analysis. Patients who had been completely immunized with a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine were compared to unvaccinated patients who cycled at the same time. The primary result was the rate of fertilization after controlled ovarian hyperstimulation and the rate of clinical pregnancy after frozen-thawed embryo transfer. Egg retrieval, mature oocyte retrieval, mature oocyte ratio, blastulation rate, and euploid rate were secondary outcomes for controlled ovarian hyperstimulation. The pregnancy rate, continuing pregnancy rate, biochemical pregnancy loss rate, and clinical pregnancy loss rate were all secondary outcomes for frozen-thawed embryo transfer.

On adjusted analysis, there was no association between COVID-19 vaccination and fertilization rate (β=0.02±0.02, P=.20) or any of the secondary outcomes assessed: eggs retrieved (β=0.01±0.57, P=.99), mature oocytes retrieved (β=0.26±0.47, P=.58), mature oocytes ratio (β=0.02±0.01, P=.12), blastulation rate (β=0.02±0.02, P=.27) or euploid rate (β=0.05±0.03, P=.08). Adjusted analysis of 214 vaccinated patients and 733 unvaccinated patients undergoing single euploid frozen-thawed embryo transfer revealed no significant association between vaccination and clinical pregnancy (aOR 0.79, 95% CI 0.54–1.16) or any of the secondary outcomes: pregnancy (aOR 0.88, 95% CI 0.58–1.33), ongoing pregnancy (aOR 0.90, 95% CI 0.61–1.31), or biochemical pregnancy loss (aOR 1.21, 95% CI 0.69–2.14), or clinical pregnancy loss (aOR 1.02, 95% CI 0.51–2.06).

The administration of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines was not linked with a negative effect on stimulation or early pregnancy outcomes during IVF. The findings added to the growing body of evidence supporting the safety of COVID-19 immunization in women who are attempting to conceive.

