Incarceration & Psychiatric ED Visit Rates Linked in Black Communities

Research showed that in Black communities, each additional Black individual incarcerated per 100,000 population is tied to a 1.4% rise in psychiatric ED visits.

“Black Americans comprise 40% of the incarcerated population but only 13% of the US population,” wrote Abhery Das, PhD, of the University of Illinois Chicago, and colleagues. “Threats to social community integration and formation caused by overrepresentation in the carceral system may affect psychiatric morbidity in the broader Black population.”

Using data from 404 counties in ten states (2,360 county-years, 2006-2015), the researchers linked two exposure metrics—(1) the number of jailed or imprisoned non-Hispanic Black residents per 100,000 and (2) the non-Hispanic Black to non-Hispanic White incarceration ratio—to annual psychiatric ED visit rates among Black residents. Linear fixed-effects models adjusted for county-specific fixed factors and time-varying covariates including poverty, unemployment, hospital availability, and violent-crime arrests.

Psychiatric Emergencies as a Function of Incarceration

The authors discovered that every additional incarcerated Black individual per 100,000 population corresponded to a 1.4% increase in same-year psychiatric ED visits (P<0.001). The signal strengthened when racial disparity was examined: a higher Black-to-White incarceration ratio predicted a 2.2% increase in mental health emergencies. Sensitivity checks using generalized estimating equations and separate jail-versus-prison counts produced similar results.

“These findings offer credence to the often invisible systemic factors that contribute toward racial biases in the criminal legal system and the ‘indirect effects’ on those not directly involved in the system,” the research team noted. “Incarceration removes individuals from family and social networks, eliminating financial or supportive contributions to households, as well as participation in communities.”

Results showed no difference in psychiatric emergencies as a function of incarceration among White Americans.

“Black Americans are also three times more likely to have had a family member incarcerated for at least 10 years when compared with White people. White Americans may therefore not experience the same carceral churn or strain in familial and social networks, which degrades social capital and results in greater acute and adverse mental health experienced by Black communities,” they suggested.

The “Long Arm of Incarceration”

Addressing study limitations, the authors noted that retrospective county-level data cannot trace individual pathways, and state ED databases capture only encounters that reach the ED, leading them to urge prospective work that links incarceration events to mental health trajectories.

“The long arm of incarceration may extend to psychiatric emergencies among Black Americans in the broader community,” the research team concluded. “Researchers and policymakers may consider measures, such as drug reform or other social policies, to reduce the influence of mass incarceration on acute and adverse mental health in the Black community.”