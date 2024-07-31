Incidence of Specific, All Cancers Increased With Pesticide Use

TUESDAY, July 30, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Pesticide usage is associated with an increased incidence of cancer, according to a study published online July 25 in Frontiers in Cancer Control and Society.

Jacob Gerken, D.O., from the Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Englewood, Colorado, and colleagues examined the relationship between pesticides and cancer risk through a population-based approach considering confounding variables, including county-specific rates of smoking, socioeconomic vulnerability, and agricultural land. Latent class pesticide usage patterns were implemented to assess their associations with cancer risk.

The researchers identified an association between pesticide usage and an increased incidence of leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, bladder, colon, lung, and pancreatic cancers, and all cancer combined that was comparable to smoking for some of the cancers.

“Our results highlight the relevance of comprehensive assessments for the development of policy considerations and the implementation of preventive measures to mitigate the risks for vulnerable communities,” the authors write. “Our study pioneers and lays a holistic vision foundation for future pesticides-related cancer risk assessments.”

Abstract/Full Text

