MONDAY, June 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The incidence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and major bleeding is high among patients with primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL), according to a study published online June 23 in Leukemia & Lymphoma.

Anjlee Mahajan, M.D., from the University of California Davis School of Medicine in Sacramento, and colleagues describe the incidence of VTE and major bleeding among 992 PCNSL patients identified using the California Cancer Registry (2005 to 2014).

The researchers found that the 12-month cumulative incidence of VTE and major bleeding was 13.6 and 12.4 percent, respectively. Increased risk of VTE was seen in association with chemotherapy and radiation therapy (hazard ratios, 2.41 and 1.56, respectively). Increased risk of major bleeding was seen in association with pulmonary embolism (PE) and proximal deep vein thrombosis, likely due to anticoagulation. Increased mortality was seen in association with PE and major bleeding (hazard ratios, 1.61 and 2.36, respectively).

“This study highlights the high incidence of both VTE and major bleeding in patients with primary CNS lymphoma,” the authors write. “Development of a clinical prediction model for both VTE and major bleeding in patients with PCNSL may also help guide decisions on thromboprophylaxis which could mitigate the need for therapeutic anticoagulation in this high-risk population.”

