For a study, researchers sought to look at the 5-year cumulative incidence and development of myopic maculopathy in the general population, as well as possible risk factors. The Gutenberg Health Study (GHS) is a population-based cohort study that included 15,010 people aged 35 to 74 years old at the start. A total of 494 eyes from 323 participants (mean age, 50.2+9.2 years; median, -7.25 diopters (D) myopic refractive error) without myopic maculopathy at baseline and 34 eyes from 27 subjects (mean age, 56.7+9.1 years; median, -8.75 D myopic refractive error) with myopic maculopathy met the inclusion criteria, including phakic eyes with spherical equivalent ≤−6 D (baseline) and gradable fundus photographs at baseline and 5-year follow-up. The incidence and course of myopic maculopathy were determined by grading fundus photos using a new international photographic categorization system (META-PM). Risk variables for myopic maculopathy progression were assessed using multivariable logistic regression analysis.

Myopic maculopathy was found to be 0.3% during a 5-year period (95% CI, 0.02–1.99; n=1). With preexisting myopic maculopathy, progression occurred in 17 of 34 eyes (50%) over 5 years, with four changes in category. Enlargement of diffuse and patchy chorioretinal atrophy was the most prevalent kind of progression; 8 eyes had a novel disease. Higher intraocular pressure (IOP) was linked to the development of myopic maculopathy (odds ratio [OR], 1.62; 95% CI, 1.51-1.59; P=0.035). Higher myopic refractive error (OR, 1.62 per diopter; 95% CI, 0.99–1.49; P=0.063) and female gender (OR, 5.54; 95% CI, 0.93–32.92; P=0.060) revealed a trend for progression. In the general population aged 35 to 74 years, myopic maculopathy is uncommon in very myopic eyes. In the population, 50% of very myopic eyes progressed to myopic maculopathy.

Reference:www.aaojournal.org/article/S0161-6420(21)00964-7/fulltext