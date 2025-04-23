Inclusive Hiring Strategies to Advance Diversity in Academic EM

Photo Credit: FatCamera

The following is a summary of “Diverse by Design: A Comprehensive Guide to Inclusive Hiring for Emergency Medicine Faculty,” published in the April 2025 issue of Journal of Emergency Medicine by Brown.

Emergency medicine (EM) faces diversity challenges, with only 9.9% of physicians from underrepresented backgrounds and 25% of the workforce being women, despite the benefits of diverse faculty for patient outcomes and innovation.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to introduce the Brown Academic EM Faculty Inclusive Hiring Guide aimed at addressing diversity disparities in the field.

They used a structured approach involving literature review, stakeholder consultations, and initial pilot testing to shape the [Brown Academic EM Faculty Inclusive Hiring Guide] and incorporated the key indicators such as faculty retention and patient care outcomes and refined the guide using feedback from faculty members and DEI experts.

The results showed that the Brown Academic EM Faculty Inclusive Hiring Guide outlined actionable strategies to lessen bias, promote consistency in candidate evaluations, and develop inclusive job descriptions and highlighted the importance of training search committees, ensuring fairness in interview processes, and continuously monitoring DEI indicators.

Investigators concluded that the guide was crucial for establishing inclusive academic EM environments, fostering diversity, and improving patient care and educational results.

Source: jem-journal.com/article/S0736-4679(24)00345-7/abstract