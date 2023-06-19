The following is a summary of “Lack of Complete Pretreatment Staging Is Associated With Omission of Neoadjuvant Therapy for Rectal Cancer: A Statewide Study,” published in the May 2023 issue of Colon & Rectum by Tang et al.

The National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer and the Commission on Cancer advocate standardized local staging and neoadjuvant therapy as rectal cancer management quality measures. According to earlier research, up to 25% of rectal cancer patients in stages II/III do not receive neoadjuvant therapy. They postulated that failing to stage patients before surgery properly may be why they did not receive neoadjuvant therapy. This study sought to identify risk factors for omitting neoadjuvant therapy and whether a lack of local rectal cancer staging is related to the underutilization of neoadjuvant therapy. The parameters related to the patient, the tumor, and the 30-day outcome associated with neoadjuvant therapy and staging were subjected to bivariate and multivariable analysis.

From January 2014 to December 2019, hospitals participated in the Michigan Surgical Quality Collaborative Colorectal Cancer Project. Mid-to-low stage, clinical stage II/III, elective rectal cancer resections. Upper rectal cancer patients were not accepted. The proportion of patients getting neoadjuvant treatment. About 350 patients with clinical stage II/III mid or low rectal cancer comprised the final cohort; 80.9% had undergone neoadjuvant therapy, and 83.2% had undergone MRI and/or endoscopic ultrasonography. Neoadjuvant treatment and MRI/endorectal ultrasound staging were shown to be significantly correlated (P< 0.0001).

Neoadjuvant chemotherapy and radiation therapy were given to 87% of patients who underwent MRI/endorectal ultrasound staging and 49% of individuals who did not. By multivariate analysis, older age, and incomplete staging were risk factors for the absence of neoadjuvant therapy. Observational research could have unmeasured confounding factors. Patients with rectal cancer that is stage II or stage III rarely receive neoadjuvant therapy. If pretreatment staging with MRI/endorectal ultrasonography is skipped, neoadjuvant therapy is skipped. According to these findings, multidisciplinary care for rectal cancer must be standardized through regional and national quality improvement programs.

Source: journals.lww.com/dcrjournal/Abstract/2023/05000/Lack_of_Complete_Pretreatment_Staging_Is.7.aspx