Incomplete Recovery Rates Similar for Sports-Related, Non-Sports-Related TBI

THURSDAY, Feb. 1, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Rates of incomplete recovery at six months are similar for patients presenting to the hospital with concussion, regardless of whether it is sports-related or not, according to a study published online Jan. 24 in JAMA Network Open.

Michail Ntikas, Ph.D., from University of Stirling in the United Kingdom, and colleagues compared the characteristics and outcomes of individuals presenting to hospitals with sports-related and non-sports-related traumatic brain injury (TBI). The analysis included 4,509 patients from 18 countries who had TBI and had an indication for computed tomography (CT).

The researchers found that compared with patients with non-sports-related TBI, patients with sports-related TBI were younger, more likely to have tertiary education, more likely to be previously healthy, and less likely to have a major extracranial injury. The groups were similar for incomplete recovery at six months (Glasgow Outcome Scale–Extended scores <8; odds ratio [OR], 1.27 [95 percent confidence interval (CI), 0.90 to 1.78] for all patients; OR, 1.20 [95 percent CI, 0.83 to 1.73] for those with mild TBI; and OR, 1.19 [95 percent CI, 0.74 to 1.92] for those with mild TBI and negative CT findings). Incomplete recovery was seen in 46 percent in the sports-related TBI group at six months. At six months, the sports-related TBI group had a lower prevalence of anxiety, depression, posttraumatic stress disorder, and postconcussion symptoms compared with the non-sports-related group.

“The findings highlight the need for effective clinical follow-up and support for patients who present to hospitals after sports-related TBI irrespective of severity of injury,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to industry.

