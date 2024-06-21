Inconsistency in Noise Perception Among Nurses in Critical Care

The following is a summary of “Actual versus perceived noise levels among critical care nurses and their related adverse effects: A cross-sectional study,” published in the May 2024 issue of Critical Care by Dwairi, et al.

Critical care environments can be noisy for patients and staff, while nurses play a key role in creating a quieter space.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess historical noise levels in intensive care units, nurses’ past perceptions of noise irritation, and the impact on work and well-being.

They analyzed six intensive care units of a teaching hospital (January to April 2023). The study included three phases: mapping noise measurement locations, measuring actual noise levels in decibels, and surveying to assess nurses’ perceptions of and the adverse effects of noise. Actual noise levels were measured continuously for 7 days, 24 hours a day, at patients’ beds, nursing stations, and near 16 noise sources. Nurse perceptions were assessed using a Likert scale to calculate mean irritation levels for each noise source. Noise sources were ranked by both measured and perceived irritation levels. Regression analysis predicted the relationship between actual and perceived noise levels while identifying factors influencing noise-related AEs.

The results showed that the average noise level in the intensive care units was 65.55 decibels (dB). Nurses perceived mechanical ventilator alarms as the most irritating noise. However, mean noise measurements indicated that conversations among colleagues were the main noise source. No statistically significant predictive relationship between actual and perceived noise levels. Nurses reported experiencing distress, irritability, fatigue, and reduced productivity due to noise.

Investigators concluded that nurses’ perception of noise, rather than objective noise levels, had a greater impact on their well-being.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/nicc.13095