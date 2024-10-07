SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Incorporating PROMs into Cancer Care May Lengthen OS

Oct 07, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Balitsky AK, et al. Patient-reported outcome measures in cancer care: An updated systematic review and meta-analysis. JAMA Netw Open. Published online August 1, 2024; doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.24793

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Amaris K. Balitsky, MD, MSc

    Photo Credit: McMaster University

    Assistant Professor
    Malignant Hematologist
    Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Center
    McMaster University

     

    Amaris K. Balitsky, MD, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she has no relevant financial disclosures.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement