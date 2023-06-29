The following is a summary of “The frequency of sarcopenia has increased in patients with glomerulonephritis,” published in the May 2023 issue of Nephrology by Isiktas, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to determine the frequency of sarcopenia in patients with glomerulonephritis and compare it with a healthy population, providing novel insights into the prevalence of sarcopenia in glomerulonephritis patients.

A total of 110 participants, including 70 patients diagnosed with glomerulonephritis and 40 healthy individuals, were enrolled in the study. The presence of sarcopenia was assessed using the European Working Group on Sarcopenia in Older People 2 (EWGSOP 2) criteria.

The glomerulonephritis patient group had a mean age of 39.3 ± 1.5 years. Among the anthropometric measurements, 50 patients (71.4%) exhibited low walking speed, 44 patients (62.9%) had decreased muscle strength, and sarcopenia was detected in 10 patients (14.3%) based on the EWGSOP 2 criteria. In contrast, none of the subjects in the control group met the criteria for sarcopenia according to the EWGSOP 2 criteria.

The study demonstrated a significantly higher frequency of sarcopenia in patients with glomerulonephritis compared to the healthy population. Furthermore, the findings highlighted the presence of sarcopenia even in middle-aged individuals with glomerulonephritis. Clinicians managing glomerulonephritis should be attentive to the occurrence of sarcopenia and consider these parameters during treatment to optimize patient care.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/nep.14169