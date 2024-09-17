Increased Cardiovascular Risk and NLR in Methamphetamine-Induced Psychosis

The following is a summary of “Ten-year cardiovascular disease risk and related factors in lifetime marijuana use with comorbid methamphetamine-associated psychotic disorder: a QRISK®3 study,” published in the August 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Örüm et al.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are globally increasing, leading to death. The use of lifetime marijuana (LMU) and methamphetamine use disorder (MUD) is accompanied by psychotic symptoms (MAP), which are known for higher risk in CVDs.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to investigate 10-year CVD risk and its correlation in patients with LMU-MAP.

They recorded sociodemographic and clinical characteristics in 32 males in the non-psychosis group and 72 males from the psychosis group. The psychotic symptom severity of the psychosis group was measured, and the 10-year CVD risk was calculated using the QRISK®3 model.

The result showed a statistical difference between the non-psychosis and psychosis groups (P< 0.001), suicidal attempt (P= 0.007), homicidal attempt history (P = 0.002), and psychiatric hospitalization P= 0.010). A higher 10-year CVD risk (QRISK®3 score: 4.90 vs 1.60 P=0.004) and mean heart age (14 years vs 8 years older than chronological age). Additionally, their neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) was elevated P=0.003), and QRISK®3 scores correlated with positive psychotic symptoms (r=0.274, P=0.020). Regression analysis indicated self-mutilation history, NLR, and QRISK®3 scores effectively differentiate between psychosis and non-psychosis groups, with a sensitivity of 91.7% Nagelkerke R2 0.438; P=0.001).

They concluded marijuana and methamphetamine with psychotic symptoms had a higher NLR and 10-year CVD risk.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-024-06018-1#Abs1