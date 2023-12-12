Independent Prediction of NAFLD Development by Remnant Cholesterol

The following is a summary of “Remnant Cholesterol Independently Predicts the Development of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease,” published in the November 2023 issue of Endocrinology by Huang, et al.

Remnant cholesterol levels have been recognized as potential predictors of cardiovascular disease prognosis, distinct from traditional lipid profiles. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the correlation between serum remnant cholesterol and the onset of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

A total of 9,184 adults undergoing annual physical examinations were enrolled. Cox proportional hazards regression analyzed the association between serum remnant cholesterol and incident NAFLD. The study assessed the relative risk of NAFLD in groups with discordant remnant cholesterol versus traditional lipid profiles based on clinically relevant treatment targets.

Over 31,662 person-years of follow-up, 1,339 incident NAFLD cases were identified. In the multivariable-adjusted model, the fourth quartile of remnant cholesterol exhibited a positive association with NAFLD risks compared to the first quartile (hazard ratio [HR]: 2.824; 95% CI, 2.268-3.517; P < .001). This association persisted among individuals with normal levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), and triglycerides (HR: 1.929; 95% CI, 1.291-2.882; P < .001). Even in individuals meeting different treatment targets for LDL-C and non-HDL-C as per clinical guidelines, the association between remnant cholesterol and incident NAFLD remained significant.

The study concluded that serum remnant cholesterol levels provide predictive value for developing NAFLD, surpassing the information derived from traditional lipid profiles. It underscored the potential utility of remnant cholesterol as an independent marker for assessing the risk of NAFLD beyond conventional lipid measurements.

