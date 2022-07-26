The advent of telemedicine occurred pre-COVID-19, but with the pandemic, a demand needed to be fulfilled. Patients needed to be seen, but we wanted to reduce their exposure to infectious disease. Prior to the pandemic, I was using telemedicine but was facing resistance from an institutional standpoint on increasing that. I found that patients really liked connecting with me via a telemedicine platform. They found it easy. They didn’t have to trek into downtown Boston, find an expensive parking space, or take time away from work. It allowed them to be productive and still get the care that they needed. And we were able to meaningfully connect about their health.

The downfalls of telemedicine relate to disparities, universally and particularly in regard to socioeconomic status. To do telemedicine and carry out the visit much like I would an in-person visit without the call breaking up, we need good broadband connections via high-speed Wi-Fi. Unfortunately, those from lower socioeconomic status, regardless of where they’re located, don’t have that same level of access. Those from racial/ethnic minority groups, who often have more pronounced healthcare issues, may not be able to consistently access a telemedicine platform. They’re forced more into yielding to in-person visits, which make them leave their jobs that they need for food and housing security, and things of that sort. The people who may be most likely to benefit from telemedicine are least able to access it.

My older patients feel intimidated by the use of technology to conduct visits, and many have explicitly stated to me, “I don’t want to see you on that screen. I want to see you in real life.” They prefer that in-person touchpoint and will do whatever it takes to wait to ensure that they get those visits with me. Also, we’re unable to do things like a thorough physical exam during telemedicine visits. I don’t have the clinical tools and resources to adequately evaluate a patient’s heart, lungs, or abdominal region. I think these things will improve as we get more tools that allow us to do a remote exam. But until then, I think we’ll struggle with that being a major issue of the telehealth visit.

There are different competencies required for a physician in practicing good telehealth, but I don’t think we know universally what those are, and we aren’t necessarily teaching those yet because the advent of telemedicine was so rapid. At Mass General, the percentage of physicians using telemedicine went, overnight, from about 10% pre-pandemic to 90% during the pandemic, People who were never doing this not only had to get familiar with the technology, but also how to make meaningful connections with patients, sometimes for the very first time, via telemedicine.

In terms of core competencies, the keys are recognizing that telemedicine is a good, useful tool for many; understanding how it can increase and widen disparities for marginalized populations; recognizing that many patients will also need to compliment telemedicine with in-person interactions in order to have the best possible outcomes; and recognizing that telemedicine is here to stay across all areas of medicine.

Many factors affect trust. For marginalized groups—for example, Black Americans—many historical reasons affect why we’ve seen mistrust issues in medicine, like the Tuskegee experiment, experiments on Black women’s bodies by J Marion Sims, and the Henrietta Lacks situation. Those historical atrocities set up an issue with distress. But I think what creates more trust is those encounters that patients and their families experience day-to-day with their physicians; Do they feel as though they are being treated how they would treat their family members? I think that’s what builds the level of trust that’s needed to really be successful in medicine at large, but also in the context of telemedicine.

Several strategies are being employed in the US to try to level the playing field across all people. For example, large broadband providers are investing money into ensuring those who are from low-income populations are getting broadband access. However, patients may not have the necessary equipment, like computers, so solutions are needed in that regard. Some of the most lucrative companies in the world, like Microsoft and Apple, could provide adequate computers to those in need. These seemingly minor things really matter and allow patients to feel like they can communicate, even when telemedicine isn’t necessarily their preferred strategy for seeking care.

For 14 months during the pandemic, I saw patients exclusively via telemedicine. I have moved to seeing only approximately 20% in person, based upon patients demanding the use of telemedicine. They like that they can immediately go back to work by just clicking a button. The patient demand for telemedicine, at least in obesity medicine is still very high. Across my care center, I would say most physicians are doing 50% to 80% of their visits via telemedicine. But that’s not because we, as the physicians, chose it; we are setting our schedules based upon what the patients are choosing. It’s easier, they save a lot of time and money, and it’s more efficient. Patient preference should drive use, since that can vary from discipline to discipline, even within the same hospital or healthcare setting. What the patients want is what will ultimately benefit their health overall.