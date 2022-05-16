inDEPTH examines topics with perspectives from your colleagues through multiple lenses to illustrate the impact on their practice.

A recent Physician’s Weekly Podcast episode (listen below) focused on the clinical value of gene expression profiling tests to analyze a different number of genes in breast cancer cells, to predict the risk of breast cancer recurrence, and to provide insight into the biological natural history of the individual tumor.

The results of gene expression profiling test can help determine who may benefit from adjutant treatment after surgery and are routinely being applied these days to help patients and their physicians make the right decisions about care. Notably, this year is the 20th anniversary of the two seminal papers which showed that gene expression could predict clinical outcomes for breast cancer patients. That 70-gene signature, which later became known as MammaPrint, was first published in Nature, and then followed up a few months later with survival data in a publication in NEJM.

We spoke with the first author of the most recent NEJM paper from 2016 demonstrating the clinical value of MammaPrint as a decision aid for early breast cancer, Dr. Fatima Cardoso, Director of the Breast Cancer Unit at the Champalimaud Clinical Cancer Center in Lisbon, Portugal. This result from the MINDACT study was followed up in a 2021 Lancet Oncology publication, which provided level-one evidence for the validity of that 70-gene signature.

We also interviewed Dr. William Audeh, Chief Medical Officer at Agendia, based in California about the implications of the MINDACT trial and the added value of the genomic profiling tools used by MammaPrint and BluePrint. We also touch upon the FLEX Study, which provides whole transcriptome data linked with a clinical database annotated with over 800 clinical characteristics, which is used in more than 90 sites in the United States and has more than 9,000 patients enrolled, with the ambition to enroll up to 30,000 patients. New data from the I-SPY trial indicates that within the high-risk region, there was also information to be gained by stratifying patients into high-risk 1 and 2 categories.

There’s a lot to be learned in genomic profiling, and there’s reason to believe that breast cancer is ahead of many other cancers in this respect, especially with regard to the clinical applications in the day-to-day diagnostics and decisions around treatment plans for patients with breast cancer.