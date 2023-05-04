The following is a summary of the “Use of biomarkers to individualize antimicrobial therapy duration: a narrative review,” published in the February 2023 issue of Clinical Microbiology and Infections Disease by Scott et al.

Antimicrobial misuse must be reduced to lessen the likelihood of antibiotic-related side effects, use available resources better, and slow the spread of drug-resistant microorganisms. By reflecting host responses to infection, biomarkers may help reduce the overuse of antibiotics. This study aims to conduct a literature evaluation on the efficacy of biomarkers used to direct the length of antimicrobial treatment (AMT). A systematic review of randomized controlled trials, observational studies, and meta-analyses evaluated biomarker-guided approaches to AMT decision-making and their impact on therapy duration.

Using a procalcitonin (PCT)-guided strategy can help clinicians individualize the duration of AMT, as shown in several randomized controlled trials and real-world observational studies, most notably among non-critically ill patients hospitalized with suspected respiratory tract infections when using a PCT cut-off value of 0.25 μg/L and critically ill patients with respiratory tract infections or undifferentiated sepsis when using a PCT cut-off C-reactive protein is a non-specific sign of inflammation that may help with early AMT withdrawal as well; however, data are scarce. In addition, decisions for AMT that rely on hematological indicators are less robust because of the inherent variability between individuals and the frequent influence of drugs and non-infectious diseases.

Clinical trials are required to evaluate if novel biomarkers, such as multi-protein signatures and host gene expression assessments, can be employed to optimize the duration of AMT.

When used correctly, studies have shown that a PCT-guided strategy can help clinicians personalize and often shorten the duration of AMT, particularly in patients hospitalized with respiratory tract infections and those admitted to the intensive care unit with suspected respiratory tract infections or sepsis. However, the value of including alternative biomarkers needs to be more evident and needs additional investigation.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1198743X22004633