JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported on Monday 496 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 18,010, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto

Yurianto also announced 43 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the total to 1,191, while 4,324 people have recovered. More than 143,030 people have been tested, he said.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Editing by Ed Davies)