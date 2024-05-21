The Industry Expert Theater offers hour-long, nonaccredited educational presentations by industry leaders. These sessions will cover the latest advancements in oncology practices, products, services, and technologies.
Sessions include:
Saturday, June 1
9:30 AM – 10:30 AM
Changing the Paradigm: Use of a Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test to Screen for Many Aggressive Cancers That Lack Recommended Screenings
Company: GRAIL
Presenters: Megan Hall, PhD, Distinguished Scientist, GRAIL, LLC, Rita Shaknovich, MD, PhD, VP Medical Affairs, GRAIL, LLC, Eric Klein, MD, PhD, Distinguished Scientist, GRAIL, LLC
9:30 AM – 10:30 AM
Innovative Therapy Options and Research to Meet Diverse Patient Needs Across NSCLC
Company: Bristol Myers Squibb
Presenter: Christopher Lao, MD, MPH, Medical Director, Oncology Medical Engagement Lead, US Medical Oncology, Solid Tumors, Bristol Myers Squibb
Sunday, June 2
Time: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Unveiling a Subcutaneous Therapy for 3L+ DLBCL
Company: Genmab and AbbVie
Presenter: Minh Dinh, MD, Group Medical Director, Global Development Lead, Oncology, AbbVie
Time: 4:15 PM – 5:15 PM
T Cell Therapy, A New Treatment Pathway for Advanced Melanoma
Company: Iovance Biotherapeutics
Presenters: Brian Gastman, MD, Executive Vice President, Medical Affairs, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, Friedrich Graf Finckenstein, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Monday, June 3
Time: 11:30 AM-12:30 PM
What’s Next for 2L+ Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma Patients
Company: Johnson & Johnson
Presenter: Deepu Madduri, MD, Senior Medical Director, R&D, Cellular Therapy, Johnson & Johnson
Time: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
An FDA Approved Treatment Option for Anemia in Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome
Company: Bristol Myers Squibb
Presenter: Christina Hughes, PhD, Senior Director, US Medical Myeloid, Bristol Myers Squibb
