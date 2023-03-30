The following is a summary of “Dual-Toxin (“Bivalent”) Infant Botulism in California, 1976-2020: Epidemiologic, Clinical, and Laboratory Aspects,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Panditrao, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the effects of bivalent Clostridium botulinum strains on infant botulism.

The investigation used a standard questionnaire and standard methods to isolate Clostridium botulinum strains. The botulinum neurotoxin (BoNT) serotypes and the relative amounts of toxins produced were identified using the standard mouse bioassay. DNA nucleotide sequencing was used to identify BoNT subtypes and genomic locations.

The study found that bivalent C botulinum strains were responsible for 30 cases of infant botulism that occurred over 45 years (1976-2020) in California. This accounted for 2.0% of all California infant botulism cases and was spread over three regions. The toxin serotype combinations were Ba (n = 22), Bf (n = 7), and Ab (n = 1). It was found that patients with an illness caused by bivalent C botulinum Ba and Bf strains required endotracheal intubation at hospital admission more often (60.0%) (18/30) than patients with an illness caused by monovalent BoNT/B strains (34.3%) (152/443). The C botulinum Ba and Bf strains produced BoNT/B5 and either BoNT/A4 or /F2, while the Ab strain produced BoNT/A2 and /B1. All toxin gene clusters were on plasmids.

The study concluded that infant botulism caused by bivalent C botulinum strains occurred sporadically and in diverse locations in California. It was also found that patients with illnesses caused by bivalent strains were more severely paralyzed at hospital presentation than those caused by only BoNT/B. The bivalent strains produced BoNT subtypes A2, A4, B1, B5, and F2, and all toxin gene clusters were on plasmids.

Reference: jpeds.com/article/S0022-3476(22)00725-9/fulltext