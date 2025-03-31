Infant Growth and Tolerance With Enhanced Formula

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Daisy-Daisy

The following is a summary of “Growth and gastrointestinal tolerance of healthy formula-fed infants: a multicentre, prospective observational study,” published in the March 2025 issue of BMC Pediatrics by Blesa-Baviera et al.

Infant formula with human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) and β-palmitate mimics breast milk’s nutrition and benefits.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess growth, tolerance, infections, and parental satisfaction with a partly fermented infant formula enriched with β-palmitate, DHA/ARA, scGOS/lcFOS (9:1), and HMOs.

They conducted a prospective descriptive observational study in 6 Spanish primary care centers. Data on sociodemographics, clinical factors, and anthropometrics were collected at 1, 2, and 4 months, including weight, length, head circumference, stool consistency (BITSS), gastrointestinal symptoms, infection incidence, healthcare utilization, and caregiver satisfaction. Descriptive statistical analysis (STATA-v.14) estimated growth as the mean standard deviation (SD) increase in anthropometric variables and z-scores.

The results showed 61 formula-fed, and 65 breastfed infants (50.8% male) were included. From month 1 to 4, weight, length, and head circumference increased by 2,566 (496) g, 9.7 (1.7) cm, and 4.4 (1.0) cm in formula-fed infants and 2,571 (702) g, 9.8 (1.8) cm, and 4.4 (1.1) cm in breast-fed infants. The weight z-score was −0.1 (0.7) for formula-fed and 0.1 (1.1) for breastfed infants. Over 88% had loose/watery stools, and most had gastrointestinal symptoms at low/medium frequency. At month 4, infections occurred in 16 (26.2%) formula-fed and 16 (24.6%) breastfed infants, mainly respiratory, with treatment needed in 16% and 12%, respectively. Caregivers rated formula good/very good (85.2%), and 75.4% of infants finished bottles.

Investigators found growth, gastrointestinal tolerance, and infection rates in formula-fed infants were appropriate and aligned with WHO standards. Caregivers were satisfied with the partly fermented formula.

Source: bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-025-05446-6