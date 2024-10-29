Infection Monitoring Needed for Older Adults With Elevated A1C

Older patients with T2D who maintain relaxed glycemic control are not at significantly higher risk for hospitalization for most infections, according to a retrospective cohort study published in Diabetes Care. The study involved 103,242 adults aged at least 65 years. Kasia Lipska, MD, and colleagues compared infection-related hospitalization rates over 14 months, stratifying patients into three A1C categories: intensive control (6% to <7%) and two relaxed control levels (7% to <8% and 8% to <9%). The unadjusted risk for hospitalization was significantly higher in patients with A1C 8% to less than 9% (RR, 1.25; 95% CI, 1.13-1.39) compared with those with A1C 6% to less than 7%, but this difference was not significant after adjustment. However, adjusted analysis revealed that patients with A1C 8% to less than 9% had a significantly higher risk for hospitalization for skin, soft tissue, and bone infections (RR, 1.33; 95% CI, 1.05-1.69). The study authors concluded that careful monitoring is necessary for older adults with higher A1C levels.
