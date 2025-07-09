Inflammation-Based Indices Predict Length of Stay in Acute Pancreatitis

Photo Credit: Angelp

Indices that combine C-reactive protein and albumin predict prolonged hospital stay in acute pancreatitis and represent low-cost tools for risk stratification.

Indices that combine C-reactive protein (CRP) and albumin biomarkers—specifically, the CRP/albumin ratio (CAR), Glasgow prognostic score (GPS), and modified GPS (mGPS)—are independent predictors of a prolonged hospital stay in patients with acute pancreatitis, according to a study published in Medeniyet Medical Journal.

Given that mortality is as high as 20% for patients with severe acute pancreatitis, early identification of those at high risk is critical, the researchers explained.

“CRP is considered a reliable biomarker for assessing disease severity, especially after the first 48 hours. However, it has also been demonstrated that CRP levels alone may have limited prognostic power and may not be sufficient for precise early-stage prediction,” the researchers wrote. “Albumin, on the other hand, is a plasma protein reflecting inflammation and nutritional status, and its reduced levels have been associated with poor prognosis in critical illnesses and inflammatory states.”

The prospective observational study assessed the predictive ability of indices that evaluate combined CRP and albumin: the CAR, the GPS, and the mGPS. The analysis included 152 patients with acute pancreatitis monitored in the emergency department at a tertiary university hospital.

The researchers divided patients into those with a prolonged hospital stay (longer than 7 days) and those with a non-prolonged hospital stay (7 days or less). Nearly three-quarters of patients in the analysis were in the prolonged hospital stay group.

Statistically Significant Differences

Study findings showed that the CAR, GPS, and mGPS demonstrated statistically significant differences between the groups.

Regarding the predictive ability of prognostic scores for a prolonged hospital stay, the CAR demonstrated the highest diagnostic performance, with an area under the curve (AUC) value of 0.677, the researchers reported. AUC values were 0.671 for the mGPS and 0.637 for the GPS.

Multivariate analysis revealed that each index independently predicted prolonged hospital stay. Odds ratios were 1.017 for the CAR, 2.894 for the GPS, and 3.757 for the mGPS.

“From a clinical perspective, inflammation-based biomarkers like CAR, GPS, and mGPS provide practical, low-cost alternatives to complex scoring systems such as APACHE II or Ranson,” the researchers wrote.

The APACHE II and Ranson scores both estimate mortality; the Ranson score is specific to pancreatitis.

Further, biomarkers like CAR, GPS, and mGPS “allow early triage and may facilitate timely decision-making, especially in high-volume emergency departments or low-resource health care environments,” the study authors continued.