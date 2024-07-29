Inflammatory Bowel Disease as a Risk Factor for Complications and Revisions Following Lumbar Discectomy.

Retrospective cohort study.

Patients with IBD are at an increased risk for postoperative complications following surgery. The goal of this study is to investigate if inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a risk factor for complications following lumbar discectomy.

We identified IBD patients who underwent lumbar discectomy for lumbar disc herniation (LDH) and matched to them with controls without IBD in a1:5 ratio. We excluded patients with a history of spinal injury, cancer, infection, trauma, or surgery to remove the digestive tract. We used multivariate logistic regression analyses to compare postoperative outcomes, including 90-day complications, 90-day emergency department visits, and 90-day readmissions. In addition, 2-year re-discectomy rates and a 3-year lumbar fusion rate were compared between the cohorts.

After applying the study criteria, we identified 6134 IBD patients with LDH for further analysis. With the exception of dura tears, patients with IBD had significantly higher rates of medical complications, incision-related complications, ED visits, and readmission rates compared to patients without IBD, especially for the 2-year and 3-year rates of disc recurrence and revision surgery.

Patients with IBD who underwent lumbar discectomy are at a significantly higher rate of complications. Therefore, spine surgeons and other health care providers should be aware of this higher risk associated with IBD patients and properly treat the patients’ IBD before surgery to lower these risks.



