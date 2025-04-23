Inflammatory Markers Linked to Overactive Bladder in NHANES Study

Photo Credit: Apicha

The following is a summary of “Association between novel inflammatory markers and overactive bladder: a cross-sectional study of NHANES 2009 to 2018,” published in the April 2025 issue of BMC Urology by Wan et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the association between Overactive Bladder (OAB) and inflammatory markers, including Systemic Immune-Inflammation Index (SII), Neutrophil-to-Lymphocyte Ratio (NLR), Platelet-to-Lymphocyte Ratio (PLR), and Systemic Inflammation Response Index (SIRI).

They used Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2009–2018 data with 19,194 participants and identified OAB through Overactive Bladder Symptom Score (OABSS). They applied multivariate logistic regression, restricted cubic spline (RCS) analysis, and subgroup analysis to assess associations and influencing factors.

The results showed significant positive associations between OAB and SII (Q4 OR = 1.25, 95% CI: 1.06–1.46), NLR (Q4 OR = 1.29, 95% CI: 1.12–1.49), and SIRI (Q4 OR = 1.23, 95% CI: 1.05–1.43), with no significance for PLR. Trend tests and RCS confirmed the nonlinear relationship for SII, NLR, and SIRI, and subgroup analysis identified age as a key factor.

Investigators found that SII, NLR, and SIRI were positively associated with OAB, indicating a possible inflammatory role. They suggested further validation through prospective cohort studies to confirm clinical utility and causality.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-025-01743-5