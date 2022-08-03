In order to prevent the need for penile explantation procedures in high-risk surgical patients, researchers sought to explain the method and preliminary findings for inflated penile prosthesis (IPP) deactivation by puncture and drainage in the office environment.

Between March 2020 and May 2021, a retrospective case assessment of patients with high perioperative risk who had had IPP prosthesis puncture in the office setting was conducted. Age, the cause of penile prosthesis implantation and deactivation, the interval between implantation and deactivation, the kind of penile implant, the length of the follow-up period, and problems were among the variables. In addition, caretakers or legal guardians were contacted for clinical information and individuals with mental impairments’ permission to procedures.

Before receiving the drainage, the implants were in a good position in every case and cycled well. About 10 patients, aged 81 to 93 (mean 88±3.74), had the deactivation operation; 9 instances had dementia diagnoses, and 1 patient reported aversion to penile implants. There were no difficulties during the follow-up period, and the mean follow-up was 8.4 months ±2.3.

For patients and caregivers who want to remove normally cycling, well-positioned, and uninfected penile implants but have several comorbidities, permanent deactivation of IPP through in-office puncture and drainage was a safe, practical, and dependable alternative. However, to avoid potential consequences, they highly advised all patients with serious cognitive deterioration to have their implant devices perforated.

Reference: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(22)00319-3/fulltext