Influence of Female Hormones on Cornea Throughout a Woman’s Life Cycle

The following is a summary of “Effects of female sex hormones on the human cornea across a woman’s life cycle,” published in the August 2023 issue of Opthalmology by Kelly et al.

The cornea responds to female hormones, adjusting to their fluctuations. Researchers performed a retrospective study to examine cornea changes tied to hormonal shifts of menarche, pregnancy, menopause, and exogenous hormone use.

The articles were selected through PubMed search, transcending language, and region constraints. The study primarily focused on assessing alterations in central corneal thickness (CCT), intraocular pressure (IOP), and the quality of the ocular tear film as its key outcomes. The investigation delved into the potential implications of hormone-related fluctuations on the diagnosis and surgical intervention of prevalent ocular conditions. The study also explored the feasibility of utilizing sex hormones as potential therapeutic agents in eye treatments.

The study concluded understanding how female sex hormones affect the cornea is crucial for ophthalmologists and women to make informed decisions about eye care throughout their lives.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-023-03085-y