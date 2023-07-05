The following is a summary of “Bronchial epithelial cell transcriptional responses to inhaled corticosteroids dictate severe asthmatic outcomes,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Ginebaugh, et al.

Inhaled corticosteroids (CSs) are a key component of asthma treatment and have been shown to improve various outcomes, including quality of life, exacerbation rates, and mortality. However, a subset of asthma patients do not respond well to CSs despite receiving high doses of medication. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the transcriptomic response of bronchial epithelial cells (BECs) to inhaled CSs.

The researchers performed independent component analysis on datasets that provided information on the transcriptional response of BECs to CS treatment. They examined the expression of these CS-response components in two cohorts of patients and investigated their relationship with clinical parameters. Supervised learning techniques were used to predict BEC CS responses using gene expression data from peripheral blood.

The study identified a signature of CS response closely correlated with CS use in patients with asthma. Based on the expression of CS-response genes, participants could be classified with high and low signature expression. Patients with low expression of CS-response genes, especially those diagnosed with severe asthma, exhibited worse lung function and lower quality of life. These individuals also showed enrichment for T-lymphocyte infiltration in endobronchial brushings. Using supervised machine learning, the researchers identified a 7-gene signature from peripheral blood that accurately identified patients with poor CS-response expression in BECs.

The loss of CS transcriptional responses in the bronchial epithelium was associated with impaired lung function and poorer quality of life, particularly in patients with severe asthma. Importantly, these individuals could be identified using minimally invasive blood sampling, suggesting that these findings could enable earlier identification of patients who may not respond well to CSs and may benefit from alternative treatments.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(23)00208-7/fulltext