The loss of estrogen with menopause is associated with an increase in central fat. The objective of this study was to evaluate the effects of menopause hormone therapy (HT) on body composition and metabolic parameters in postmenopausal women. A prospective study was conducted among postmenopausal women from the Climacteric clinic, Universidade Federal de São Paulo. Thirty-two participants, median age 51 years, were included. Sixteen women were eligible to receive a low-dose continuous combined HT, containing 1 mg of E2 plus 0.125 mg of trimegestone for 6 months. The other 16 women remained in the control group. In the HT group, significant decreases from baseline were evident for the total cholesterol (TC) ( < 0.05) and LDL levels ( < 0.05). The HDL significantly decreased ( < 0.05). However, the TC/HDL ratio also decreased ( = 0.05). The parameters of body composition, after 6 months of HT, were maintained. In the control group, body mass index levels increased from baseline, however, with nonstatistically significant differences ( = 0.06). Analyzing the body composition showed a significant increase in the trunk body fat ( = 0.04), trunk region fat ( = 0.04), and total region fat ( = 0.03) after 6 months. In conclusion, the present study provides evidence that HT can stunt the increase in total body fat and prevent the shift from a more central fat distribution observed in early postmenopausal period.© Graciela B.C. Costa et al. 2020; Published by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.