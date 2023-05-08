The following is a summary of “Relative Impact of Pain and Disease Activity on Improvements in Fatigue,” published in the April 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Fautrel, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to assess the relative impact of pain and disease activity on fatigue improvement in two phases 3 clinical trials of baricitinib in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

The study included two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials, RA-BEAM and RA-BEACON, which assessed the efficacy of baricitinib in patients with moderate to severe RA. RA-BEAM evaluated baricitinib plus methotrexate (MTX) and adalimumab plus MTX in patients with prior inadequate response or intolerance to MTX (MTX-IR). RA-BEACON assessed patients with inadequate response to ≥1 biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (bDMARD-IR). The Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy—Fatigue scale, Clinical Disease Activity Index (CDAI) for RA, and pain visual analog scale (VAS) were used to evaluate the impact of pain and disease activity on fatigue improvement.

Improvements in disease activity and pain were observed, with greater improvements in patients treated with baricitinib than those treated with adalimumab. Statistically significant improvements in fatigue were observed with both active treatments compared to placebo. Moderate correlations were found between improvements in fatigue and disease activity and between improvements in fatigue and pain in both MTX-IR and bDMARD-IR patients. Improvement in fatigue was significantly associated with pain reduction (≥50%) and remission or low disease activity (CDAI ≤10) at week 24. Mediation analysis showed that fatigue improvement was attributable to 31% and 52% improvements in CDAI and pain VAS, respectively, in MTX-IR patients treated with baricitinib, and 30% and 47%, respectively, in those treated with adalimumab. In bDMARD-IR patients, improvement in fatigue was attributed to 48% improvements in both CDAI and pain VAS.

Improvements in pain and disease activity had a large impact on fatigue improvement in both MTX-IR and bDMARD-IR patients treated with baricitinib, and in bDMARD-IR patients treated with adalimumab. The findings suggested that pain and disease activity improvements may be important treatment targets for improving fatigue in patients with RA.

