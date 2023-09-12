Influence of Pain Coping Skills Training on Pain and Medication Use in Breast Cancer Women

The following is a summary of “Effect of Pain Coping Skills Training on Pain and Pain Medication Use for Women With Breast Cancer,” published in the July 2023 issue of Pain and Symptom Management by Fisher et al.

Pain is a source of distress for female individuals diagnosed with breast cancer. Analgesic medication may not completely alleviate pain and may be associated with adverse effects. Cognitive-behavioral pain intervention protocols have been shown to decrease pain severity and enhance self-efficacy in pain management effectively. The results of these interventions on pain medication utilization are not well-defined in the medical literature. The duration of the intervention and the utilization of coping mechanisms may potentially impact the outcomes of pain management. A secondary analysis will investigate disparities in pain severity, pain medication utilization, pain self-efficacy, and managing skill implementation following cognitive-behavioral pain intervention protocols consisting of five and one sessions.

Pain self-efficacy and coping skills utilization were evaluated as mediators of intervention impacts on pain intensity and the utilization of pain medication. A total of 327 female patients diagnosed with stage I–III breast cancer were included in a randomized clinical trial to compare the effectiveness of individually administered pain coping skills training (PCST) delivered in five or one sessions. The assessment of pain severity, utilization of pain medication, pain self-efficacy, and utilization of coping skills was conducted before the intervention and again five to eight weeks following the intervention. The level of pain and the utilization of pain medication experienced a notable decrease, while the individual’s confidence in managing their pain improved before and after the study for women randomly assigned to both groups (P-values < 0.05).

Participants who underwent a five-session Pain Coping Skills Training (PCST) showed a decrease in pain (P = .03) and pain medication usage (P = .04), as well as an increase in pain self-efficacy (P = .02) and utilization of coping skills (P = .04) compared to participants who only underwent a one-session PCST. Pain self-efficacy played a role in mediating the connection between the intervention condition, the pain experience, and the use of pain medication. Both medical conditions resulted in enhancements in pain management, utilization of pain medication, pain self-assurance, and utilization of coping strategies, with the 5-session Pain Coping Skills Training (PCST), demonstrating the most significant advantages. A concise cognitive-behavioral pain intervention has shown improved pain outcomes, with pain self-efficacy potentially influencing these effects.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0885392423004451