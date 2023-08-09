Influence of Preoperative Pulmonary Function on Perioperative Results Following Robotic-Assisted Pulmonary Lobectomy

The following is a summary of “Effects of preoperative pulmonary function on perioperative outcomes after robotic-assisted pulmonary lobectomy,” published in the JULY 2023 issue of Surgery by Chase, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the impact of pulmonary function test (PFT) results on perioperative outcomes following robotic-assisted video-thoracoscopic (RAVT) pulmonary lobectomy.

A retrospective analysis was conducted on a cohort of 706 consecutive patients who underwent RAVT lobectomy performed by a single surgeon over a period of 10.8 years. Based on their preoperative forced expiratory volume in 1 second as a percent of predicted (FEV1%), the patients were categorized into two groups: those with normal FEV1% (≥80%) and those with reduced FEV1% (<80%). Various demographic variables, preoperative comorbidities, intraoperative and postoperative complications, perioperative outcomes, and median survival time (MST) were compared between the two groups using Chi-Square (X2), Fisher’s Exact test, Student’s t-test, Kruskal-Wallis test, or Kaplan-Meier analysis, as appropriate, with a significance level set at P ≤ 0.05. Additionally, multivariable analysis was performed to explore differences in perioperative outcomes between the two FEV1% groups.

The study included 470 patients with normal FEV1% and 236 patients with reduced FEV1%. There were no significant differences between the two groups in terms of intraoperative or postoperative complication rates, except for higher rates of postoperative complications in the reduced FEV1% group, including other arrhythmia requiring intervention (P = 0.004), prolonged air leak >5 days (P = 0.002), mucous plug formation (P= 0.009), hypoxia (P < 0.001), pneumonia (P = 0.002), and total postoperative complications (P < 0.001). Reduced FEV1% was associated with increased intraoperative estimated blood loss (P < 0.0001) and skin-to-skin operative time (P < 0.0001). The median overall survival in patients with normal FEV1% was 93.20 months (95% CI: 76.5–126.0), while it was 58.9 months (95% CI: 50.4–68.4) in patients with reduced FEV1% (P = 0.0004).

Preoperative PFTs are essential for identifying high-risk patients. However, RAVT pulmonary lobectomy remained feasible and safe even in patients with reduced FEV1%.

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(23)00084-3/fulltext