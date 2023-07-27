Inhibition of Angiogenesis in HRMECs by Apigenin Via Regulation of the miR-140-5p/HDAC3-Mediated PTEN/PI3K/AKT Pathway

The following is a summary of ‘’Apigenin inhibits angiogenesis in retinal microvascular endothelial cells through regulating of the miR-140-5p/HDAC3-mediated PTEN/PI3K/AKT pathway,” published in the July 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Fu et al.

Apigenin, a compound found in many plants, has been shown to inhibit the growth of new blood vessels in various diseases, including diabetic retinopathy (DR).

Researchers performed a retrospective study to investigate the potential of apigenin to treat DR and to determine its mechanism. Human retinal microvascular endothelial cells (HRMECs) were exposed to high glucose (HG) to mimic DR. Apigenin treatment was followed by knockdown of microRNA and histone deacetylase 3 (miR-140-5p/HDAC3) levels and inhibition of PI3K/AKT with LY294002. Expression level analysis and protein assays were performed with Quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR), and through western blotting, expression of miR-140-5p, HDAC3, PTEN, and PI3K/AKT- pathway-related proteins were assessed. Cell proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis were assessed using MTT, wound-healing, transwell, and tube formation assays.HG reduced miR-140-5p, while its overexpression inhibited proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis in HRMECs. Apigenin restored miR-140-5p levels, suppressed these processes, and targeted HDAC3, inhibiting its expression. HDAC3 is bound to PTEN’s promoter, reducing its expression. HDAC3 knockdown increased PTEN, inhibiting the PI3K/AKT pathway. Apigenin inhibited angiogenesis via miR-140-5p/HDAC3-mediated PTEN/PI3K/AKT regulation.

The study concluded apigenin inhibits angiogenesis in HG-induced HRMECs via miR-140-5p/HDAC3-mediated PTEN/PI3K/AKT pathway, suggesting potential DR treatment strategies.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-023-03046-5