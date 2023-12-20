Initial Assessment of UGN-101: Safety and Effectiveness in Ureteral Tumor Therapy

The following is a summary of “First analysis of the safety and efficacy of ugn-101 in the treatment of ureteral tumors,” published in the April 2023 issue of Urology by Jacob et al.

The utilization of UGN-101 approved for chemoablation in low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC), primarily within the renal pelvis and calyces, has sparked interest in its efficacy for ureteral tumors. This study marks the first analysis focusing on patients treated with UGN-101 specifically for ureteral tumors.

Conducted across 15 high-volume centers, this retrospective review encompassed 132 patients with 136 renal units, of which 47 cases exhibited ureteral tumor involvement—12 with sole ureteral tumors (8.8%) and 35 displaying both ureteral and renal pelvic tumors (25.7%). Comparative analysis revealed no disparity in outcomes during the initial endoscopic assessment between cases involving the ureter and those without ureteral involvement (p=0.644). Similarly, no discernible discrepancy was observed in the rates of recurrence or progression relative to tumor location.

Notably, 14 patients (37.8%) with ureteral tumors exhibited notable ureteral stenosis during the first post-treatment assessment. However, when excluding patients with pre-existing hydronephrosis or ureteral stenosis, the incidence of newly developed clinically significant stenosis markedly decreased to 5.4%.

In conclusion, the study suggests that UGN-101 demonstrates comparable safety and efficacy profiles in treating low-grade urothelial carcinoma affecting the ureter, akin to its performance in managing tumors situated in the renal pelvis.

Source: auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000003302.07