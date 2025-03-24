Innovations in Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery for Diabetes

Photo Credit: Freepick

The following is a summary of “Diabetes Technology Trends: A Review of the Latest Innovations,” published in the February 2025 issue of Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism by Lundgrin et al.

Diabetes management technologies have expanded rapidly over the past decade, with increased adoption driven by greater availability.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine recent diabetes technology innovations in the United States to support health care practitioners in prescribing and implementing these advancements for improved outcomes.

They systematically searched across Medline, PubMed, ScienceDirect, Embase, and the Cochrane Library to identify peer-reviewed articles. The studies published between 2014 and 2024, written in English and focusing on technology-based diabetes treatment, were included.

The results showed that diabetes technology improved glucose measurement and insulin delivery, enhancing overall diabetes management. Clinical and observational trials showed increased accuracy and better glycemic outcomes, and the literature indicated that these technologies supported self-efficacy and improved QoL for adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Investigators concluded that diabetes technology improved glycemic control, patient satisfaction, and QoL, emphasizing the need for individualized treatment approaches in type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

