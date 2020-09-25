Hair loss can happen in a patterned way or temporarily due to shock or stress. Over-the-counter, drugs help treat these conditions known as female pattern hair loss and telogen effluvium. Dermatologists also advise patients to use prescription medicines. These treatments increase hair density, minimize hair splits, and reduce further damage. This study focused on improvements in a key factor of hair thinning (fiber diameter) due to cosmetic therapies. The novel technology used a leave-on gel or cream with caffeine and niacinamide. It also has dimethicone and acrylate polymer (CNPDA). This study assessed the effect of a new treatment on terminal scalp hair fibers’ diameter and behavior.

A laser scan micrometer measured the hair diameter, and the researchers studied the fiber’s mechanical and behavioral properties using tensile break stress and torsion pendulum tests. Using an electron microscope, they understood underlying mechanisms and autoradiographic analysis.

The CNPDA results showed an increase in terminal scalp hair fibers’ diameter. They grew by 2 to 5 micro-meters, resulting in a cross-sectional area increase of 10% (approximately). The study of mechanical properties was also positive. The new, thicker hairs were suppler and pliable with lower shear modulus. They even withstood the force of break stress and did not split easily.

Cosmetic treatments do not “cure” or “reverse” hair thinning. But this innovative therapy reduces the severity of thinning effects.

Ref: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1365-2133.2011.10633.x