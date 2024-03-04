Innovative Tools for Pain Assessment in Adults With Communication Disorders

The following is a summary of “Pain assessment tools in adults with communication disorders: systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the February 2024 issue of Neurology by Sabater-Garrizet al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective analysis to map the landscape of pain assessment tools currently used for adult patients with communication disorders.

They conducted a systematic review with meta-analysis (on PubMed, PEDRO, EBSCOhost, VHL, and Cochrane databases) from 2011 to 2023. MeSH terms “pain assessment,” “nonverbal communication,” and “communication disorders” along with specific inclusion criteria: studies limited to humans, interventions involving adult patients, and empirical investigations were utilized.

The results showed that 50 articles and 7 studies provided sufficient data for meta-analysis. Observational scales were the most common tools for pain evaluation in individuals with communication disorders, followed by physiological measures and facial recognition systems. While most assessments relied on observational scales, current evidence did not strongly favor one scale over others for clinical practice. Specific observational scales appeared to be especially effective in detecting pain during procedures such as suctioning and mobilization. Moreover, certain scales were well-adapted to specific conditions, such as those observed in mechanically ventilated patients.

Investigators concluded that despite the prevalence of observational scales, the review found no single optimal tool for assessing pain in diverse adults with communication disorders, highlighting the need for tailored approaches and further research.

Source: bmcneurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12883-024-03539-w