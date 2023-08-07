Insights from a Nationwide Study: Defining Surgical Site Infections Following Mohs Micrographic Surgery

The following is a summary of “Results of a National Survey on the Definition of Surgical Site Infections After Mohs Micrographic Surgery,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Journal of Dermatologic Surgery by Hanly et al.

No standardized definition of surgical site infections (SSI) after Mohs micrographic surgery (MMS) is used in clinical or research contexts, which may contribute to heterogeneity in reported infection rates. This survey aims to gain a greater understanding of how Mohs surgeons across the country define SSI after MMS.

The development and distribution of an online survey to Mohs surgeons. Respondents were asked to weigh in on various potential SSI scenarios after implementing MMS. 79 (5.3%) of 1,500 potential respondents participated in the survey. A 7-day postoperative presentation of a surgical site with warmth, edema, erythema, and pain led to a 79.7% consensus of SSI.

Surgical sites that were cultured and found to be positive for Staphylococcus aureus were 100% indicative of SSI. There was no consensus on the timetable following MMS. Mohs surgeons agree on numerous aspects of SSI after MMS, which may enable the future development of a standardized definition.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/Citation/2022/07000/Microscope_Use_in_Mohs_Micrographic_Surgery__A.23.aspx