The following is a summary of “Experience of surgical subspecialty residents on general surgery rotations,” published in the APRIL 2023 issue of Surgery by Sisak, et al.

Surgical subspecialty residents undergo extensive training, including rotations in general surgery, as part of their education. However, there was a lack of data evaluating these rotations, and it was essential to assess and improve the quality of surgical education in the context.

The study analyzed case logs of surgical subspecialty and general surgery residents at the institution. The logs were examined to identify cases performed by subspecialty residents during their general surgery rotations. Additionally, a survey was distributed to subspecialty residents to gather their perceptions of these rotations.

A total of 50 residents were included in the study, with the majority being male (n = 27, 54%). The analysis revealed that subspecialty residents performed fewer monthly cases than general surgery residents (13 vs 21, P < 0.001). However, 75% of subspecialty residents expressed satisfaction with their experience during the general surgery rotations despite this difference.

The findings indicated that subspecialty residents have a lower caseload during their general surgery rotations than their counterparts in general surgery. Nevertheless, the majority of subspecialty residents reported satisfaction with these off-service rotations and considered them to be an essential part of their overall surgical education.

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(22)00674-2/fulltext