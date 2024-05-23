US Emergency Medicine Physicians Must Become Proficient in Malaria Management

The following is a summary of “Malaria: A Focused Review for the Emergency Medicine Clinician,” published in the March 2024 issue of Emergency Medicine by Long, et al.

Malaria, a potentially fatal parasitic illness transmitted by Anopheles mosquitoes, has seen a resurgence in locally acquired cases in the U.S. For a study, researchers sought to provide emergency clinicians with a concise overview of malaria, encompassing its epidemiology, presentation, diagnosis, and management.

Malaria, caused by Plasmodium and transmitted by Anopheles mosquitoes, varies in severity, ranging from mild to severe. It should be considered in returning travelers from endemic regions and individuals experiencing unexplained cyclical symptoms or fever. Common symptoms include fever, rigors, cough, myalgias, abdominal pain, fatigue, vomiting, and diarrhea, often accompanied by hepatomegaly, splenomegaly, pallor, and jaundice. Severe malaria, though less frequent, presents with complications such as anemia, acidosis, hypoglycemia, multiorgan failure, and cerebral involvement. Diagnosis relies on peripheral blood smears, with rapid diagnostic tests also available. Treatment entails specialist consultation and tailored antimalarial drugs based on chloroquine resistance, travel history, and patient comorbidities. Supportive care may be necessary, particularly for severe cases requiring resuscitation. Most patients require hospital admission for treatment and monitoring.

Emergency clinicians must be proficient in recognizing, diagnosing, evaluating, and managing malaria to ensure optimal patient outcomes.

Reference: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0735675723006484