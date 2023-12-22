Insulin Glargine Response in Type 2 Diabetes Subgroups

The following is a summary of “Response to insulin glargine 100 U/mL treatment in newly-defined subgroups of type 2 diabetes: Post hoc pooled analysis of insulin-naïve participants from nine randomised clinical trials,” published in the August 2023 issue of Primary Care by Landgraf et al.

In a study on insulin-naïve individuals with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), researchers analyzed data from nine clinical trials (n = 2684) to evaluate the impact of insulin glargine 100 U/mL (IGlar-100) across distinct T2DM subgroups.

Participants were categorized into ‘Mild Age-Related Diabetes (MARD),’ ‘Mild Obesity Diabetes (MOD),’ ‘Severe Insulin Resistant Diabetes (SIRD),’ and ‘Severe Insulin Deficient Diabetes (SIDD).’ Age at diabetes onset, baseline HbA1c, BMI, and fasting C-peptide guided subgroup classification. The key parameters, including HbA1c levels, fasting plasma glucose, hypoglycemia, insulin dosage, and body weight, were assessed at baseline and 24 weeks.

Across subgroups (MARD 15.3%, MOD 39.8%, SIRD 10.5%, SIDD 34.4%), consistent HbA1c reductions (1.4–1.5%) were observed. SIDD showed lower likelihood of achieving HbA1c < 7.0% (OR: 0.40 [0.29, 0.55]) compared to MARD. MARD, with a final IGlar-100 dose of 0.36 U/kg, had the highest hypoglycemia risk, while SIRD had the lowest. SIDD displayed the greatest body weight gain.

IGlar-100 effectively addressed hyperglycemia across T2DM subgroups, but differences in glycemic control, insulin dosage, and hypoglycemia risk were evident.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1751991823000931