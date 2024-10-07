Integrating Endometrial Cancer Molecular Data With Pathologic Features

Photo Credit: Everythingpossible

While molecular classes influence recurrence-free survival, integrating them with traditional pathological features is essential for accurate prognostication in stage 3C endometrial cancer, according to the authors of a study published in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer. The researchers evaluated the distribution of molecular classes and their impact on recurrence risk in patients with endometrial cancer who had lymph node metastasis (FIGO 2009 stage 3C) and underwent primary surgery. The authors classified 131 patients into four molecular groups: no specific molecular profile (42.0%), mismatch repair deficient (35.1%), p53 abnormal (22.1%), and POLE mutated (0.8%). Over a 5-year follow-up, 38.2% of patients experienced recurrence, with a median time of 1.2 years. Recurrence-free survival varied significantly across molecular classes (log rank P<0.01). However, after adjusting for lymph node metastasis and tumor grade, the researchers found that molecular class did not remain a significant predictor (P=0.13). When adjusting for lymph node metastasis and adjuvant therapy, molecular class regained significance (P<0.01).