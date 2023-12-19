Integrating Ultrasound Measurements with Early Pregnancy Bleeding for Assessing Infertile Patients for Spontaneous Risks of Abortion

The following is a summary of “Combining early pregnancy bleeding with ultrasound measurements to assess spontaneous abortion risk among infertile patients,” published in the NOVEMBER 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Pollie, et al.

Around 15% of clinically recognized pregnancies in infertility patients end in spontaneous abortion, yet the natural history of spontaneous abortion in this population remains undescribed. While vaginal bleeding is a common symptom in pregnancies resulting from reproductive technologies, its prognostic value is unclear. For a retrospective cohort study, researchers sought to assess the risk of spontaneous abortion in infertility patients undergoing autologous embryo transfer by examining the combination of early pregnancy bleeding and first-trimester ultrasound measurements.

Conducted from January 1, 2017, to December 31, 2019, the study focused on patients with infertility who experienced autologous embryo transfer, resulting in a confirmed singleton intrauterine pregnancy. Data included early pregnancy bleeding symptoms before gestational week 8 and measurements of crown-rump length and fetal heart rate from ultrasounds during gestational weeks 6 and 7. Modified Poisson regression, adjusted for patient age, embryo transfer day, and preimplantation genetic-tested embryo transfer, estimated the relative risk and 95% CI of spontaneous abortion for dichotomous variables. The study calculated relative risks and positive predictive values for the combination of early pregnancy bleeding and ultrasound measurements separately for gestational weeks 6 and 7. Primary outcomes included spontaneous abortion in the presence of vaginal bleeding with normal ultrasound parameters, and secondary outcomes involved spontaneous abortion with vaginal bleeding and abnormalities in crown-rump length, fetal heart rate, or both. The design aimed to uncover insights into the natural history of spontaneous abortion in infertility patients and the predictive value of early pregnancy bleeding combined with ultrasound parameters.

Out of the 1,858 patients (359 abortions, 1,499 live births), 315 (17.0%) reported vaginal bleeding. When combined with gestational week 6 ultrasound measurements, bleeding significantly increased spontaneous abortion risk only when accompanied by absent fetal heart rate (RR 5.36; 95% CI 3.36–8.55) or both absent fetal heart rate and fetal pole (RR 9.67; 95% CI 7.45–12.56). Similarly, gestational week 7 ultrasound combined with bleeding significantly increased spontaneous abortion risk when accompanied by abnormal fetal heart rate or crown-rump length (RR 5.09; 95% CI 1.83–14.19) or both (RR 14.82; 95% CI 10.54–20.83). With normal ultrasound measurements, bleeding did not increase spontaneous abortion risk (RR 1.05 [95% CI 0.61–1.78] in gestational week 6 and 0.80 [95% CI 0.36–1.74] in gestational week 7), and live birth rates were comparable to those with normal ultrasound measurements and no bleeding.

Patients with infertility history experiencing post-embryo transfer vaginal bleeding should undergo pregnancy ultrasound for accurate spontaneous abortion risk assessment. In cases of normal ultrasound measurements, patients can be reassured about their unaltered spontaneous abortion risk and comparable live birth rates.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(23)00503-3/fulltext