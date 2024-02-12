Intensive Meditation Intervention Enhances Schizophrenia Symptoms and QoL of Male Inpatients

The following is a summary of “Eight-month intensive meditation-based intervention improves refractory hallucinations and delusions and quality of life in male inpatients with schizophrenia: a randomized controlled trial,” published in the February 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Xue et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the effects of an 8-month daily-guided intensive meditation-based intervention (iMI) on persistent hallucinations/delusions and health-related quality of life (QoL) in male inpatients diagnosed with schizophrenia exhibiting treatment-refractory hallucinations and delusions (TRHDs).

They conducted trials involving 64 male inpatients diagnosed with schizophrenia and TRHD. Participants were equally assigned to either an 8-month iMI combined with a general rehabilitation program (GRP) or GRP alone. Assessments were performed at baseline, third, and eighth months using the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS), 36-Item Short Form-36 (SF-36), and Five Facet Mindfulness Questionnaire (FFMQ). Primary outcomes focused on PANSS reduction rates for a total score, positive symptoms, and hallucinations/delusions, while secondary outcomes evaluated PANSS, SF-36, and FFMQ scores to gauge psychotic symptoms, health-related QoL, and mindfulness skills.

The results showed that the iMI intervention significantly improved reduction rates in PANSS total score, positive symptoms, and hallucination/delusion items in the third and eighth months compared to the GRP. In the eighth month, treatment response rates (≥25% reduction) for these measures significantly increased in the iMI group. Regarding secondary outcomes, iMI led to significant reductions in PANSS total score and hallucination/delusion items while also increasing scores in physical activity and mindfulness skills in the third and eighth months compared to GRP. These effects were pronounced with an 8-month intervention compared to a 3-month intervention.

Investigators concluded that iMI improves mental health and QoL in patients with TRHDs, with longer durations showing better results.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/pcn.13641