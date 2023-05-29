Behçet’s disease (BD) is a chronic auto inflammatory disorder of unknown aetiology. Recently, the dysregulation of interleukin-21 receptor (IL-21R) has been incriminated in different autoimmune and auto-inflammatory diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematous, rheumatoid arthritis, and type 1 diabetes. Herein, we aimed to investigate the association of two Il-21R gene polymorphisms with BD. IL-21R rs2214537 and IL-21R rs2285452 genotypings were investigated in a cohort of 110 adult patients with BD and 116 age and gender unmatched healthy controls. Genotyping was performed by mutagenically separated polymerase chain reaction with newly designed primers. IL-21R rs2285452 genotypes and alleles distribution were statistically different between patients with BD and controls. GA and AA genotypes carrying the minor A allele were more frequent in patients with BD than in healthy controls (37.3% and 11.8% vs. 23.3% and 3.4%, respectively). The minor A allele was associated with an increased BD risk (odds ratios = 2.42, 95% confidence interval = 1.214.87, p = .005). IL-21R rs2214537 GG genotype was found to be associated with susceptibility to BD in the recessive model (GG vs. CC + CG; p = .046, OR = 1.91, 95% CI = 1.003.650. IL-21R rs2285452 and IL-21R rs2214537 were not in linkage disequilibrium (D’ = 0.42). The AG haplotype was more frequently observed in patients with BD than in controls (0.247 vs. 0.056, p = .0001). This study for the first time reports the association of IL-21R rs2285452 and IL-21R rs2214537 with BD. Functional studies are required to elucidate the exact role of these genetic variants.© 2023 John Wiley & Sons Ltd.