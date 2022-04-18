For a study, researchers sought to evaluate survival and its determinants. They looked at a group of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) patients who received recombinant human IL-7 (rhIL-7) therapy. The outcomes from 64 patients with confirmed PML who received rhIL-7 between 2007 and 2020 were retrospectively examined after patients with missing data or receiving other immunotherapies were excluded. The variables associated with 1-year survival were studied using logistic regression. HIV/AIDS (n=27, 42%), haematological malignancies (n=16, 25%), primary immunodeficiencies (n=13, 20%), solid organ transplantation (n=4, 6%), and chronic inflammatory disorders (n=4, 6%) were the underlying illnesses. The 1-year survival rate was 54.7%, regardless of the underlying illness. During the first month after rhIL-7 initiation, a more than 50% increase in blood lymphocytes (OR 4.1, 95% CI 1.2–14.9) and CD4+ T cells (OR 5.9, 95% CI 1.7–23.3), as well as a more than 1 log copies/mL decrease in cerebrospinal fluid anti-JC virus (JCV) DNA (OR 7.6, 95% CI 1.6–56.1) were associated with survival. Local and flu-like symptoms (n=8, 12.5%) and PML-immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome (IRIS) (n=5, 8%) were the most common side events. Survival in HIV/AIDS patients did not differ from what was expected in the non-controlled retrospective analysis. Still, it might have been enhanced in individuals with haematological malignancies, initial immunodeficiencies, and transplant recipients. RhIL-7 could have played a role in the rise in blood lymphocytes and the decline in CSF JCV replication linked to improved survival.

Source:onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ana.26307