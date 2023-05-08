Grafting techniques may be mandatory to improve residual penile curvature during inflatable penile prosthesis (IPP) implantation in Peyronie’s disease patients. We aimed to report the intermediate-term outcomes of grafting with TachoSil (Corza Health, San Diego, USA) in patients with severe erectile dysfunction and concomitant complex Peyronie’s disease through a prospective cohort study. We included 25 patients that underwent the PICS (penile implant in combination with Sealing) technique from 2017 to 2020 and were evaluated 24 months after surgery. Their mean age was 61.8 ± 8.7 years. Total straightness of the penis was achieved in 21 cases, while 4 (16%) patients presented a residual penile curvature of less than 15°. The mean penile length increased significantly (15 ± 1.2 to 16.4 ± 1.6 cm, p < 0.001). No intraoperative complications occurred, while, postoperatively, two patients developed fever and three scrotal hematoma, which resolved spontaneously. At three and six weeks, as well as at 24 months after surgery, no further complications occurred, and no cases of penile glans hyposensitivity were observed. At the 24-month follow-up evaluation, the 5-item score of the International Index of Erectile Function was 23.7 ± 1.4 (range: 20.5-25) and all patients responded positively to questions 2 and 3 of the sexual encounter profile questionnaire (p < 0.001 for all outcomes compared to baseline). Accordingly, the Erectile Dysfunction Inventory of Treatment Satisfaction score improved from 45.8 ± 6 at baseline to 25.6 ± 4.6 at 24 months, p < 0.001. Grafting with TachoSil to improve residual penile curvature during IPP is a safe and effective procedure. Nevertheless, careful patient selection and counseling, surgeon's experience with the technique, and strict postoperative penile rehabilitation are the main factors for treatment success and high satisfaction rates.© 2023. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature Limited.