Internalized Homophobia Impacts PrEP Use in MSM

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Kamila Baimukasheva

Internalized homophobia significantly impacts pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) use among recently incarcerated men who have sex with men (MSM), according to results published in AIDS Care. Nina Harawa, PhD, and colleagues assessed baseline lifetime PrEP use (yes or no) among 170 male participants, examining the association of PrEP with sexual identity, sociodemographics, and potential confounders. Compared with gay/same-gender loving participants, straight/heterosexual (adjusted OR [aOR], 0.10) and bi-pansexual (aOR, 0.39) participants had lower odds of PrEP use. Black participants had lower odds (aOR, 0.15) of PrEP use than White participants. Individuals reporting 3+ years cumulative lifetime incarceration had lower odds (aOR, 0.28) of PrEP use than those reporting less than 6 months. When the researchers controlled for internalized homophobia, differences based on sexual identity were not significant. “Internalized homophobia was an important driver of PrEP use differences among MSM along the lines of sexual identity but not along the lines of race/ethnicity or cumulative incarceration,” Dr. Harawa and colleagues wrote.