In persons with CKD, vascular calcification is linked to cardiovascular morbidity and death. Evidence-based therapies to slow the course of CKD are yet unknown. A comprehensive analysis of prospective clinical trials comparing therapies to reduce vascular calcification in persons with CKD to placebo, another comparator, or standard of care was undertaken. The outcome was arterial calcification evaluated using radiologic techniques in prospective clinical studies (randomized and nonrandomized) including people with stage 3–5D CKD or kidney transplant recipients. The Cochrane risk of the bias assessment tool and the Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development, and Evaluation (GRADE) technique were used to measure the quality of evidence. There were 77 studies (63 randomized) with 6,898 eligible participants (median sample size, 50; median length, 12 months); 58 involved dialysis patients, 15 nondialysis CKD patients, and 4 kidney transplant recipients. The overall risk of bias was low. Magnesium and sodium thiosulfate trials consistently demonstrated vascular calcification mitigation. Trials utilizing intestinal phosphate binders, dialysate calcium concentration changes, vitamin K treatment, calcimimetics, and antiresorptive drugs had inconsistent or equivocal results. Vitamin D treatment and HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors failed to reduce vascular calcification in clinical trials. Exercise, vitamin E–coated or high-flux hemodialysis membranes, interdialytic sodium bicarbonate, SNF472, spironolactone, etanercept, nicotinamide, and oral activated charcoal all yielded mixed outcomes. There is currently little or inconsistent data on clinical trial strategies for reducing vascular calcification in persons with CKD. Therapy with magnesium or sodium thiosulfate looked to be the most promising, however, the trials that were evaluated were small and short in length.

Reference:jasn.asnjournals.org/content/33/5/1011